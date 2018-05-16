Large oil spill prompts I-35 frontage road closure in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A frontage road of Interstate 35 South in San Marcos is closed Wednesday afternoon due to a large oil spill.

According to a tweet from the city of San Marcos, the closed frontage road is located in the 2200 block of IH-35 South right after Wonder World Drive.

Drivers should avoid using exit 202, which will be the exit most affected by the closure, officials said.

TxDOT crews are en route to the scene, and the closure is expected to "last a while" during the cleanup, officials said.

