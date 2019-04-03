Police seek driver who crashed vehicle into NW Side apartment building

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a driver that hit a building on the city's Northwest Side late Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. at The Valencia on Four10 apartments in the 5100 block of Glen Ridge Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the driver sped off following the crash. Police said the building was occupied at the time but that there were no injuries.

Authorities say they are now looking for a Nissan Rogue with some damage to the vehicle. The vehicle's license plate was left at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department answered the call. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

