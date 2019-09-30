SAPD: Driver rolls vehicle, narrowly avoids being hit by train

SAN ANTONIO - A driver involved in a crash narrowly escaped being hit by a train on the Northeast Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. near Loop 410 and Seguin Road.

According to police, the woman in her 40s drove off the road and over some train tracks. She eventually rolled her vehicle and landed on another set of tracks, police said.

Authorities said Union Pacific was able to call the crash in, stopping a train about 50 yards away from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

There were no other reported injuries.

