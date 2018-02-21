TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision involving 18-wheeler, train causes delays on FM 1102 in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A collision involving an 18-wheeler and a train in New Braunfels is causing traffic delays on FM 1102 near Conrads Lane, New Braunfels police said.

Police said in a tweet around 4 p.m. that the crash will affect traffic for the next few hours.

No one was injured.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

