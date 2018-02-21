Traffic Incidents

TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision involving 18-wheeler, train causes delays on FM 1102 in New Braunfels

Authorities ask drivers to avoid area for next few hours

By Ivan Herrera - Web Producer
Headline Goes Here

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A collision involving an 18-wheeler and a train in New Braunfels is causing traffic delays on FM 1102 near Conrads Lane, New Braunfels police said.

Police said in a tweet around 4 p.m. that the crash will affect traffic for the next few hours.

More News Headlines

No one was injured.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.