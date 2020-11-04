Candidate who died from COVID-19 in October wins North Dakota House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A Republican state House candidate who died in October due to complications from COVID-19 has won the seat in the North Dakota legislature.

David Andahl, 55, who died on Oct. 5 after he had been sick with COVID-19 for several days, won in North Dakota’s 8th District, according to the North Dakota’s Secretary of State’s Office and media reports. Election results show he received 5,053 votes, with 100% of the precincts reporting.

North Dakota’s Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s said last month that if Andahl won one of two seats up for election, the GOP would choose his replacement unless enough district voters call for a special election.

Andahl and fellow District 8 House candidate Dave Nehring won the Republicans endorsements and voters' nominations in the June primary.

Nehring also won on Election Day, capturing 5,407 votes.

Kathrin Volochenko and Linda Babb were the Democrats seeking to capture the seats.

Previously, Secretary of State Al Jaeger said it was too late to remove Andahl from the ballot. Early voting had begun up to two weeks before his death.

Stenehjem’s opinion stated that if Andahl was elected to the post, the office would be deemed vacant. Under state law, a committee representing the party of the previous office-holder would fill the opening by appointment. Voters within the district are allowed to petition for a special election.

Andahl and Nething knocked off one of North Dakota’s most powerful lawmakers, Republican Rep. Jeff Delzer, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, gave more than $1.8 million to a political action committee that successfully targeted Delzer’s seat.