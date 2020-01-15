Patchy, dense fog again Wednesday, Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said to expect more fog again this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. for the northern half of our viewing area, including San Antonio.
It’ll be even warmer and more humid today. We’ll keep clouds around with highs in the upper 70s.
Showers tomorrow, then showers and storms Friday. Some sunshine this weekend and then things will get colder, Osterhage said.
