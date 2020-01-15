Patchy, dense fog again Wednesday, Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said to expect more fog again this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. for the northern half of our viewing area, including San Antonio.

It’ll be even warmer and more humid today. We’ll keep clouds around with highs in the upper 70s.

Showers tomorrow, then showers and storms Friday. Some sunshine this weekend and then things will get colder, Osterhage said.

WATCH the latest forecast from your KSAT Weather Authority Team:

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather