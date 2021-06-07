San Antonio will trade rain for heat this week

The heat index will be at or above 100° in the afternoons this week.

SAN ANTONIO – Since the end of April, the weather has been pretty active with showers and storms every week. This has been great for the Alamo City, as drought has been eliminated and the Edwards Aquifer continues to rise.

However, as we settle into a quiet weather pattern this week, soaked soils will increase the humidity. This means that the heat index values will be high in the afternoons, and it will feel hotter than 100 degrees just about every day.

Stay Cool, Y’all

Even though we’re Texans and are used to the heat, it’s important to remember these safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Reduce strenuous outdoor activities

Find shade or air-conditioned places

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Check on the elderly, who are more susceptible to heat-related illness

Walk your dogs in the morning or in the evening to avoid injuring their paws. If you have to take your puppers for a walk in the afternoon, keep on the grass or use heat-safe walking shoes

Never Leave Children In A Parked Vehicle

According to Kids and Cars, 53 children became victims of hot car deaths in 2019. 25 children died in hot-car related deaths in 2020. Officials are reminding people to never leave children or pets in vehicles.

HEAT SAFETY: Never leave children in the car

Heat Index 101

Why does humidity make it feel hotter than it actually is outside? Meteorologist Kaiti Blake explains in the video below, and even shows how you can calculate the heat index at home.

Everything you need to know about the heat index

Stay Weather-Aware

