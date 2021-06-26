Summer heat pumps the brakes around San Antonio this week

Extra cloudiness and a chance for rain nearly every day will keep high temperatures down a bit this week.

SAN ANTONIO – Usually, by the end of June, San Antonio sees its first triple-digit day. And while parts of the Pacific Northwest will deal with all-time record-breaking heat, South Central Texas will actually get a break from scorching temps this week thanks to increasing rain chances.

A tropical low will bring a chance for rain just about every day this week. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop each day Sunday through Wednesday, especially in the afternoons

Severe weather is unlikely. However, lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours are possible with any storms that develop

Temperatures will be limited to the upper-80s thanks to extra cloudiness and the chance for rain. That’s about 5 degrees cooler than average!

Rain chances increase and temperatures fall a bit in the week ahead. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

