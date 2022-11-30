🧪 Science with Sarah: Baby oil lava lamps 🌋💡

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fizzy, fun experiment, look no further! Making these baby oil lava lamps will teach your students about mixtures, solutions, and density.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Baby oil lava lamp materials (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Clear plastic or glass bottles (smooth sides preferred). For fun, I used an Erlenmeyer flask to make this experiment look more science-y 😉

Baby oil

Water

Food dye

Alka-Seltzer tablets

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1 : Fill the bottle about 3/4 the way with baby oil

STEP 2: Add some water and watch it sink to the bottom

STEP 3: Put a few drops of food dye into the bottle. The dye should sink to the bottom and mix with the water

STEP 4: Add an Alka-Seltzer tablet to the bottle. The gas should cause the colored water to rise and bubble up throughout the baby oil

Baby oil lava lamp! Here's what it should look like. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOW IT WORKS

This is a good example of solutions, mixtures, and density.

DENSITY: The water and food dye are more dense than water, so they sink to the bottom of the bottle.

MIXTURE: Water and oil do not mix into a solution, so the colored water stays separate from the baby oil. Thus, the baby oil and the colored water form a mixture, rather than a solution.

SOLUTION: The Alka-Seltzer tablet contains sodium bicarbonate and citric acid which produces carbon dioxide gas when mixed with the colored water.

