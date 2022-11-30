🧪 Science with Sarah: Baby oil lava lamps 🌋💡

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!
Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fizzy, fun experiment, look no further! Making these baby oil lava lamps will teach your students about mixtures, solutions, and density.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Clear plastic or glass bottles (smooth sides preferred). For fun, I used an Erlenmeyer flask to make this experiment look more science-y 😉
- Baby oil
- Water
- Food dye
- Alka-Seltzer tablets
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Fill the bottle about 3/4 the way with baby oil
- STEP 2: Add some water and watch it sink to the bottom
- STEP 3: Put a few drops of food dye into the bottle. The dye should sink to the bottom and mix with the water
- STEP 4: Add an Alka-Seltzer tablet to the bottle. The gas should cause the colored water to rise and bubble up throughout the baby oil
HOW IT WORKS
This is a good example of solutions, mixtures, and density.
DENSITY: The water and food dye are more dense than water, so they sink to the bottom of the bottle.
MIXTURE: Water and oil do not mix into a solution, so the colored water stays separate from the baby oil. Thus, the baby oil and the colored water form a mixture, rather than a solution.
SOLUTION: The Alka-Seltzer tablet contains sodium bicarbonate and citric acid which produces carbon dioxide gas when mixed with the colored water.
