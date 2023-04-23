56º

A stormy start to a cool, windy Sunday

A few storms could become strong/severe, mainly through 10 a.m. Sunday

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

While it's been a stormy morning, rain will let up in the afternoon. DETAILS: https://www.ksat.com/weather/

Grab the rain gear & a jacket! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Scattered storms have developed and some have the potential for at least *some* hail.
  • While most storms will not have hail, we do expect widespread rain through noon.
  • Once the rain is over for the second part of the day, it’s going to be a cool, windy day
  • Temperatures will only be in the 50s
  • Winds will be from the northeast at 15-20 mph - gusting up to 30+ mph.

Track Storms on the KSAT Weather Authority App

  • Should you want to check the radar before stepping out for Sunday plans, download the KSAT Weather Authority App.
  • We’ll send alerts and go live right on the app if need be, so be sure to turn on notifications for updates! 📱

iPhone users: Download the KSAT Weather Authority app here.

Android users: Download the KSAT Weather Authority app here.

About the Authors:

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

