A stormy start to a cool, windy Sunday

Grab the rain gear & a jacket! Here’s what you need to know:
- Scattered storms have developed and some have the potential for at least *some* hail.
- While most storms will not have hail, we do expect widespread rain through noon.
- Once the rain is over for the second part of the day, it’s going to be a cool, windy day
- Temperatures will only be in the 50s
- Winds will be from the northeast at 15-20 mph - gusting up to 30+ mph.
