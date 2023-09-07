After record-setting heat in San Antonio, next week could bring welcome changes 👏

When you see more than 70 days worth of triple-digit heat in one summer, an exceptional drought, and the most boring weather pattern known to mankind — it’s only fair to get excited about what’s potentially ahead of us. Before we get your hopes too high, know that a potential front is not set to arrive until late Tuesday and we may not feel the full effects until Wednesday. Until then, it’s going to be extremely hot.

KEY POINTS

Record-setting heat and more triple digits will continue through the rest of this week and into the weekend.

A pattern shift is looking more likely by the middle of next week, with better rain chances in the forecast by the Tuesday-Thursday timeframe, along with the potential for cooler temperatures.

This comes after multiple records were broken throughout meteorological summer (June-August) in San Antonio, including the hottest summer on record and the most 100° and 105° days found in a year

RECORD HEAT (Thursday through the weekend)

We are confident that records will be set over the next three days and challenged on Sunday. On top of that, heat indices may make it feel a little hotter than the actual air temperature at times.

These are dangerous temperatures and we’ll also likely be dealing with energy conservation pleas from ERCOT.

Record-setting heat is likely over the next few days. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE (Sept. 9-10)

Along with the heat this weekend, there are small chances for some afternoon storms. Sunday’s potential for a storm is slightly higher than Saturday but anything that develops will be isolated. One or two of the storms could be strong, with gusty winds the main threat.

NEXT WEEK (Sept. 11-15)

This is the part of the forecast that’s encouraging.

While Monday and most of Tuesday appear to be fairly quiet (minus a stray storm), the odds for rain start to pick up on Tuesday evening. As of now, a front is forecast to slide south into the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

With some help from the upper-level part of the atmosphere, rain chances should increase. This far in advance, know that the timing of these kinds of fronts can change. Check back with us in the coming days, as we’ll be updating our forecast often.

Rain chances pick up Tuesday night into Wednesday. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

What about temperatures? Is this a big, fall front? No. It’s not. But, it will cool temperatures down.

Temperatures are forecast to dip into the lower-90s by Wednesday and the mornings should feel more comfortable. In addition, if it rains, then that could drag temperatures down even more.

We’ll keep you posted!