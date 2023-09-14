A few more rain chances to monitor through the weekend, temperatures stay below 100 degrees

Not for everyone each day, but plan on keeping the rain gear nearby should you briefly need to use it, especially Friday afternoon - Friday night!

While it hasn’t been for everyone so far this week, a few rounds of rain have at least managed to make their way into parts of South Central Texas. It won’t be a washout of a weekend, but a few additional chances are in the forecast, especially Friday evening - Friday night.

Key Points

A few more rain chances are in the forecast through the upcoming weekend, but won’t be for everyone each day.

This particular weather pattern makes it tricky to pinpoint exactly where and when the scattered rain will pop up, but plan on keeping the umbrella handy should you need it, especially through Saturday.

Any storms that push through will be capable of gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning, which will need to be monitored for Friday night football games.

Temperatures stay below 100 degrees for the foreseeable future!

Thursday Night (9/14)

A few isolated storms will be possible Thursday evening, mainly between 5 p.m. - midnight.

Coverage is expected to be low, but any storm that does manage to pop up could contain gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning.

Friday ( 9/15)

Because of this messy weather pattern that we’re currently in, it’s tricky to pinpoint exactly when we’ll see the scattered rain and storms arrive on Friday. However, Friday afternoon & evening are looking like the more favorable timeframe, with lingering rain possible overnight.

In terms of Friday night football, plan on taking the rain poncho with you and know that a few lightning delays are entirely possible if storms manage to work through during that time. Again, not for everyone, but it’s something that we’ll be monitoring closely!

While the severe threat is low, storms will be capable of strong winds, lightning, and pockets of heavy rain. At least temperatures will stay below 100!

This Weekend (9/16-9/17)

A few lingering showers will be possible across our southern counties first thing Saturday morning, followed by the potential to see a few more isolated storms in the afternoon.

An isolated rain chance (~20%) continues Sunday and Monday, with highs this weekend in the low 90s.

It’s not a washout of a weekend by any means, with coverage looking limited, but still keep the rain gear handy should you briefly need to use it!

We’ll keep you posted on-air, online, and on the KSAT Weather Authority App over the next several days.

