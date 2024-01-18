Windy start to Friday, another batch of cooler air arrives for the weekend

Secure those empty trash cans! Another gusty day is in store Friday as a cold front sends another dose of cooler air into South Central Texas.

KEY POINTS

Winds pick up before sunrise Friday as our next cold front moves through, with sustained winds out of the north at 15-25 mph

Gusts up to 40 mph are likely through lunchtime before they gradually start to subside in the afternoon

Bring empty trash cans in from the sidewalk, and secure lightweight outdoor objects such as patio furniture, trampolines, carports, etc.

The temperature roller coaster continues. Highs in the 70s on Thursday will be back down to the 40s on Friday

A hard freeze is expected Saturday morning with lows in the mid-20s in San Antonio

Better rain chances return late this weekend and even more so early next week

Friday: Windy and Cooler

A cold front moves through overnight Thursday, kicking up those 40 mph gusts by sunrise Friday.

Cooler air then moves into the region, and with air temperatures in the 30s, wind chills will fall back into the 20s for a few hours on Friday morning.

Highs will likely struggle to climb out of the 40s in the afternoon, even with sunshine!

While we don’t expect widespread damage from the winds, keep in mind that a few things will be possible:

Lightweight objects like patio furniture, loose lawn items, and empty trash cans may be tossed around if not properly secured.

Mountain cedar pollen may climb as a result of the windy weather.

Sometimes strong winds can cause trees to interact with powerlines, resulting in localized power outages.

While still a bit breezy, those stronger gusts should start to subside Friday afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible Friday morning. Secure loose lawn items!

Saturday: Hard Morning Freeze

Not quite as cold as earlier this week, but another hard freeze is expected Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the mid-20s.

Be sure to keep the plants and pipes wrapped, dress very warm, and give the pets a warm place to sleep!

Highs reach for the 40s Saturday afternoon under mostly clear skies.

Rain Chances Return Next Week

An upper-level disturbance approaches Texas next week and looks to set up a more favorable pattern for rain.

A few showers are possible as early as Sunday, increasing in coverage even more on Sunday night and early Monday.

After that, rain chances continue into much of next week, so plan on keeping the umbrella handy and check back for updates!

By the time all is said and done, multi-inch totals look to be possible in *some* locations, with the higher totals falling farther east and the lower totals falling farther west.

A more favorable pattern for rain sets up early next week.