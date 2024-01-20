Grab the umbrella! Rain chances return to South Central Texas on Sunday ☔

Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday, increasing in coverage Sunday night and Monday morning.

Plan for a chilly Saturday with increasing clouds throughout the day, which signal bigger changes that arrive Sunday as rain chances return to the forecast.

Key Points

After a morning freeze, a chilly Saturday is in store with highs in the mid-40s and increasing cloud cover

Rain chances return on Sunday, increasing in coverage throughout the day, leading to widespread coverage by Sunday night and Monday morning

Keep the umbrella handy through at least the first half of next week as additional rain chances are in the forecast

By the time all is said and done, upwards of 2 inches of rain could fall around the San Antonio area, with lower totals farther west and higher totals farther east

Saturday: Chilly, Increasing Clouds

After falling into the 20s and low 30s early Saturday morning, high temperatures reach for the mid-40s Saturday afternoon.

You’ll notice the cloud cover increasing throughout the day, along with winds out of the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-40s expected Saturday afternoon with increasing cloud cover throughout the day.

Sunday: Increasing Rain Chances

An upper-level disturbance approaches Texas in the days ahead and looks to set up a more favorable pattern for rain, starting as early as Sunday.

Rain chances increase throughout the day, with higher, more widespread coverage expected by Sunday night and Monday morning.

There is also a very small window for *light* freezing rain across portions of the Hill Country early Sunday. Impacts would be minimal to none, with just a light glaze on elevated surfaces possible. That quickly transitions to cold, liquid rain by midday as temperatures rise, which is what most of South Central Texas will be dealing with come Sunday.

Still, plan for a chilly and cloudy day, with highs struggling to climb out of the 30s.

Rain Chances Stick Around Through Much of Next Week

After that, rain chances continue into much of next week, so plan on keeping the umbrella handy and check back for updates!

By the time all is said and done, around 2 inches of rain look possible around the San Antonio area, with the higher totals falling farther east and the lower totals falling farther west.

