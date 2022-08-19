Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For Portions Of The Coast Of Northeastern Mexico And South Texas

Location 400 miles SSE of Mouth Of The Rio Grande Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 14 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 94.5W, 20.7N

Discussion

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 20.7 North, longitude 94.5 West. The system is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to approach the coast of northeastern Mexico on Saturday and make landfall there Saturday night.

Satellite wind data and reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected through landfall, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Saturday. * Formation chance through 48 hours, high, 80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days, high, 80 percent.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:43 Friday Afternoon, August 19th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan northward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * The Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan northward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River * The lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 5:03 Friday Afternoon, August 19th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Four can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to occur in the warning area beginning Saturday afternoon or evening.

RAINFALL: The Potential Tropical Cyclone is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated totals of 8 inches, along the eastern coast of Mexico from the northern portions of the state of Veracruz across the state of Tamaulipas. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts possible across far south Texas.

STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide,

Mouth of Rio Grande to Port Mansfield TX, 1-2 ft

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 2 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of northeastern Mexico near and to the north of where the center makes landfall.

SURF: Swells generated by this system is forecast to affect eastern Mexico and southern Texas this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.