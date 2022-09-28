Tropical Depression Moving Northwestward

Location 810 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 13 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 36.1W, 17.8N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 36.1 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and a general northwestward motion is expected until the depression dissipates in a couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today. Weakening should begin on Friday, and the system is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure within a couple of days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 6:43 Thursday Morning, September 29th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.