KSAT Weather: Chance for rain Sunday through Monday

SAN ANTONIO - We’ve already had our little taste of summer in South Texas, but we’re about to get out on summer break. A chance for rain and some slightly cooler temperatures are in the forecast.

Sunday’s forecast

We’ll start off our Sunday with some more clouds, but we may see a few light showers move across the area.

A few storms may pop up by late morning through afternoon, and any storms that do develop could be on the strong side with some hail and strong wind gusts. Unfortunately, widespread rain does not appear likely and a lot of locations will miss out on the rain.

Our temperatures will go from the 70s in the morning to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. It will also still be rather breezy out.

The chance for some rain will continue through the overnight on Sunday night with the main threat being west of San Antonio.

Monday’s forecast

We’ll be in for another chance of rain on Monday, but once again, widespread rain looks unlikely. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected with a high in the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Rain chances decrease as we head into the middle of the week, and the temperatures will begin their return to the mid-90s.

