KSAT Weather: Cold front, rain chances in the forecast

SAN ANTONIO - A cold front will bring cooler temperatures by the middle of the week. It may also help spark a few showers and storms Tuesday afternoon.

Monday’s forecast

We’ll start the week on gray note, with some morning clouds yet again. The clouds will struggle to burn away as the day goes on, leading to a mix of clouds and few peeks of sun for the afternoon.

Temperatures will start in the upper 60s with lots of humidity. High humidity will help form some areas of fog early on. By the afternoon, we’ll warm to the low 80s.

There is a slight chance for some sprinkles or potentially a light shower at some point in the day, but nearly everyone can expect to stay dry.

Tuesday’s forecast

Tuesday will once again start cloudy with peeks of sunshine later in the day. A cold front is forecast to move through the area during the evening hours. Not only will this bring a burst of cool air into the region, but a few showers and storms may develop during the latter half of the day. The timing may be adjusted as we approach the event.

Most of these storms will be to the east of San Antonio, but a few may move within reach of the metro area. Originally, there appeared to be a chance for some storms to become strong to severe, but that threat has shifted to the east of our area.

Rainfall will not be near as heavy or widespread as it was last week.

We’ll be looking for a high in the low 80s during the afternoon, with cooler and breezier conditions moving in during the overnight behind the cold front.

Wednesday - Thursday

The cold front will clear the skies for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll also see temperature plummet. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will start in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, and the afternoons will be in the 70s. This will be a beautiful stretch of days.

-------------------------------------------------------

