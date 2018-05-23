KSAT Weather: Hot Memorial Day weekend on its way

SAN ANTONIO - It’s time to kick off summer during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, and while numerous years have brought big rain events to South Texas over the holiday weekend, this year will bring heat.

Wednesday’s forecast

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday. The humid atmosphere will produce another round of clouds in the morning. By afternoon, we’ll see some sunshine and a few showers along the coastal plain. These showers will likely make a run at I-35 but should dissipate before arriving.

Temperatures are steadily increasing, and we’ll be looking at another day with a high in the low 90s.

Through the end of the week

High pressure will continue its dominance through the end of the week, meaning San Antonio will stay hot and dry.

Memorial Day weekend

There is potential that a tropical system could develop in the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. This system would be a big rain producer, but would stay to the east of Texas. Since Texas would be on the periphery of it, lots of sinking air would occupy the atmosphere. Combine that with the high-pressure system and we’ve got zero chances of seeing rain through the weekend.

Not only will it be dry, but we’ll see high temperatures nearing 100 degrees. As you make preparations for the holiday weekend, plan on providing shade and lots of water.

