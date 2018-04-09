KSAT Weather: Rain chances stay low this week

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend had some serious weather whiplash, but the upcoming week is looking a little more tame.

Monday’s forecast

Monday begins with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies. A steady increase in humidity over the last 24 hours has set us up for a muggy start to the week.

Clouds will be thick and will not likely burn off at any point throughout the day.

A few sprinkles are possible as well, but no significant rain is in the forecast anytime over the next week.

The afternoon high will head for the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in most locations.

Tuesday’s forecast

Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s thanks to a little more sunshine. However, the humidity will take a slight hit, which will help keep cloud cover at a minimum. This should be another beautiful spring day!

Second half of the week

We’ll see more sunshine for the latter part of the week, but temperatures will also rise into the low to mid-80s. We’ll turn our attention to a potential cold front as we gear up for the weekend. We'll have more on that in the days ahead.

