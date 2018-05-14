KSAT Weather: Slight chance of rain west of SA Monday night

SAN ANTONIO - A small burst of energy will pop up in the atmosphere far west of San Antonio late Monday, which could trigger a couple of storms. The rest of the area will stay dry, warm and muggy.

Monday’s forecast

We’ll be off to a cloudy and muggy start on Monday, but just like Sunday, the clouds will break up during the afternoon. Our high temperature will be near the 90-degree mark, but combining that with the humidity will put heat index values a few degrees higher than that.

A small area of energy in the atmosphere will pass over the western portions of South Texas Monday night. This could spark a few showers and storms in the Rio Grande plains and the western Hill Country. If storms develop, one or two may be on the strong side.

It should be emphasized, though, that the odds of seeing rain at any given location are very low, and San Antonio’s chance of rain is minimal.

Tuesday’s forecast

We’ll see a repeat performance on Tuesday with a cloudy morning and a mild and sunny afternoon. Another area of energy will pass to our west, which could once again allow for the development of a storm or two. San Antonio will still be left out.

Through the end of the week

After these weak impulses of storm-forming energy sneak by on Monday and Tuesday, it's back to high pressure. We may even see our temperatures bump up into the mid-90s as we finish up the week, but rain stays out of the forecast.

