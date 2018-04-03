Storms possible across South Texas Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO - An approaching cold front could fire off a few thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

Some of these storms have the potential to be on the strong-to-severe side.

If a severe storm develops it would be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and some hail.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Here’s everything you need to know:

What: A line of scattered thunderstorms capable of producing 60+ mph wind gusts, and quarter-sized hail.

Where: Along and east of the I-35 Corridor.

When: This evening, between 7-10 p.m.

By midnight, any storms will clear out and we’ll be left with a dry and windy evening.

-----------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.