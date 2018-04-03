Storms possible across South Texas Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO - An approaching cold front could fire off a few thunderstorms Tuesday evening.
Some of these storms have the potential to be on the strong-to-severe side.
If a severe storm develops it would be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and some hail.
Here’s everything you need to know:
What: A line of scattered thunderstorms capable of producing 60+ mph wind gusts, and quarter-sized hail.
Where: Along and east of the I-35 Corridor.
When: This evening, between 7-10 p.m.
By midnight, any storms will clear out and we’ll be left with a dry and windy evening.
