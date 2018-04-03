Weather

Storms possible across South Texas Tuesday night

Drier weather follows front that could bring 60+mph winds, hail

By Sarah Spivey - Meteorologist

SAN ANTONIO - An approaching cold front could fire off a few thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

Some of these storms have the potential to be on the strong-to-severe side.

If a severe storm develops it would be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and some hail.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What: A line of scattered thunderstorms capable of producing 60+ mph wind gusts, and quarter-sized hail.

Where: Along and east of the I-35 Corridor.

When: This evening, between 7-10 p.m.

By midnight, any storms will clear out and we’ll be left with a dry and windy evening.

