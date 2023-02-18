Report: FBI says bomb threat to Texas flight not credible

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020, file photo, these are some of the 88 American Airlines planes stored at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa. The government and two major airlines are giving starkly contrasting views about the impact of an alliance between the airlines. Closing arguments were held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in federal district court in the government's lawsuit to break up a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

EL PASO, Texas – A bomb threat against an American Airlines flight that diverted the plane from the tarmac of a Texas airport Friday was not credible, a law enforcement official said.

An FBI official said the passengers on the noon flight from El Paso, Texas, to Chicago were not in danger despite the threat, KVIA-TV reported.

“While an assessment is always conducted following receipt of a threat, there is no known credible threat to the aircraft or passengers at this time,” Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Downey said Friday.

Officials at El Paso International Airport and the FBI's El Paso office took precautionary safety measures after the threat was received, Downey said.

The flight eventually departed in the late afternoon for Chicago O’Hare International Airport, KVIA reported.

Tracking website FlightAware indicated the flight arrived safely and another flight with the same identification number was preparing to return to El Paso on Saturday.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for additional information from The Associated Press.