The Company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies. As if that’s not enough, we have a state-of-the-art multi-media complex in which to create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of digital platforms.

The Position: News Producer

KSAT12 News is looking for a dynamic newscast producer to join our top-rated news team. We want someone who thinks outside the box to produce a newscast that’s unlike any other. The right person for the job is a solid writer who has a strong background in breaking news and weather, is organized and has excellent time management and communication skills. Creativity and innovation are a must. No “time fillers” wanted; only energetic, creative producers who are eager to use all the resources at their disposal to produce a compelling newscast and with unique stories and associated multi-platform content.

Responsibilities:

· Oversee the complete preparation of the newscast, including story development, writing for our on-air product, creating graphics for the newscast;

· Work in tandem with the Newsroom Managers, other newscast Producers, Reporters, Assignments Editors, Anchors and Production Staff;

· Maintain editorial direction set by the News Director, including the use of production values while maintaining high journalistic standards;

· Coordinate, manage and effectively time the newscast in the control room while remaining calm under pressure;

· Listen to scanners, make news judgements and send crews to cover spot news;

· Produce breaking news/breaking weather cut-ins as needed;

· Produce content for our website (KSAT.com) and other digital and social media platforms as needed.

Qualifications:

· Working knowledge of contemporary television production techniques;

· Knowledge of ENPS and Ross Xpression a plus;

· Demonstrated ability to write, produce and oversee editing;

· Excellent interpersonal, communication and time-management skills;

· Ability to remain calm under pressure, while working in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines;

· A minimum of 2 years newscast producing experience;

· College degree preferred, in Journalism and/or Communications;

· Willingness to work flexible schedules, that may include mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Mail resumes and tapes to:

Mario Orellana, Assistant News Director

morellana@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N. St. Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

ANY OFFER OF EMPLOYMENT IS CONDITIONAL ON THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF A PRE-EMPLOYMENT DRUG SCREEN, AND REQUIRED REFERENCE CHECKS AND EDUCATIONAL DEGREE VERIFICATION.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.