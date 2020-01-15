Music is hot in San Antonio this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From an '80s cover band to a laser show, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

DECARLO

From the event description:

DECARLO features Tommy DeCarlo, vocalist for the band Boston. Since 2007, they've been paying homage to Boston, classic rock and their own originals.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 a.m.

Where: Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue, 437 McCarty, Suite 101

Price: $20 (General Admission); $100 (VIP Package)

Skyrocket!

From the event description:

Get your dancing shoes on and come party with the best cover band out there! Skyrocket! will be playing the hits from the '70s and '80s.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 9-11:45 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $18 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Freddie Records 50th anniversary dance

From the event description:

With 50 years in the making, Freddie Records continues to uphold the standard production in the Tejano music industry. Since 1969, they have worked with countless legendary artists, bringing you the classic hits you know today! Join them in celebrating their legacy on this very special night with the classic Tejano artists you love.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 a.m.

Where: San Antonio Event Center, 8111 Meadow Leaf Drive

Price: $20-$75

Adelitas Way

From the event description:

Adelitas Way, Blacklight District and Local Support at The Rock Box Live music venue.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 19, 12 a.m.

Where: The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St.

Price: $15 (General Admission)

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

From the event description:

Celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd. Surrounded by walls of concert quality sound, Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, hi-def, large screen video projection and special lighting effects.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.

Where: 224 E. Houston St.

Price: $19

