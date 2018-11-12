What to know about Black Friday TV sales

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re hoping to snag a Black Friday deal on a new TV, Consumer Reports says to start looking early and do your homework on so-called doorbusters.

Many retailers’ Black Friday ads are already out, so Consumer Reports says to start your search early by looking at store circulars and online prices.

When it comes to televisions, you may come across some derivative or look-alike models for sale. The TVs and their model numbers are almost identical to more expensive models. Derivatives may just offer fewer features.

“A lot of times, we’ll test these TVs and they test very similarly to the regular model, so these can be great deals,” said Consumer Reports’ Tech Editor Jim Willcox.

You may also come across some fantastic-looking doorbuster specials available only in limited quantities, but CR says you need to do your homework.

“They may not necessarily be TVs that you want to really own,” Willcox said. “They’re TVs that are secondary or tertiary brands, TVs that probably didn’t perform all that well in our ratings.”

Don’t worry if you don’t snag the Black Friday deal of your dreams. TVs go on sale again just before the Super Bowl. If you wait even longer, manufacturers and retailers really start to clear out inventory from last year’s sets around the February-March time frame and typically that’s when you’re going see the absolute lowest prices of the year, according to CR.

No matter when you buy a TV, it pays to haggle and to ask retailers for a price match guarantee.

This Black Friday, Consumer Reports says you can expect to see prices drop on 4K TVs, including premium brand 50-inch TVs for less than $200 and premium brand 55-inch 4K TVs right around $300.

