Experts offer lessons on saving money for back-to-school

SAN ANTONIO - Backpacks and glue sticks filling store shelves are a sure sign it's that time of year when parents try to save their sanity -- and a few bucks.



The National Retail Federation expects record back-to-school spending this year.



Jessica Gomez is already shopping the sales for her three kids.



"Uniforms, shoes, maybe with these three, (I'll spend) like $600," she said.



Families with children in kindergarten through high school are predicted to spend an average of $697, which is about $12 more than last year, according to the NRF. The amount includes clothing, shoes, tech and classroom supplies.



"I go to the thrift store a lot, so that's where I get the uniforms," said Angela Ramos Garza, who was already stocking up on glue bottles and notebooks marked on sale. She also relies on coupons.



Money experts say the following shopping strategies can help curb classroom costs:



Make a list and stick to it. People who shop without a list tend to spend about 23 percent more.

Use a price comparison app. Scanning a barcode can reveal prices at nearby stores, so you can see the best deal.

Ask stores to price match. Many do.

Buy in bulk. You can store for later or share the cost with a friend.

Take advantage of the state's tax holiday Aug. 9-11. Texans will pay no sales tax on most clothing, shoes and school supplies.

Patience can pay. Back-to-school items are typically discounted more in September.

