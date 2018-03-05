Races to watch: District 122

SAN ANTONIO - In February, Governor Greg Abbott endorsed Chris Fails, a Republican challenging incumbent State Representative Lyle Larson.
Abbott released a video on Feb. 5 stating Larson would "be a valuable ally in the fight for conservative values in Texas."
According to a report from the Texas Tribune, Larson said "none of us knew he was a Republican until he announced for this race."
