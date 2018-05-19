Great Graduates: Yohandra Morales, Warren High School

SAN ANTONIO - Homelessness is a problem plaguing hundreds of thousands of Americans, but Yohandra Morales of Warren High School refused to let it slow her down on her way to graduation, and soon, college.

Here are five things you should know about Yohandra:

Homelessness:

"We used to stay in women's shelters in Florida, mostly because my dad was abusive to my mom," Morales said.

Morales and her mother have lived in Florida and parts of Texas, but once they moved to San Antonio they were homeless.

"We were on the streets for a little bit, but then we joined Saint Ministries, they gave us a place to sleep, and later on gave us a house to live in," Morales said. The family lived at San Ministries for three years and now live in Section Eight housing. The Warren senior is doing well in and out of the classroom.

Her mother is deaf:

Morales said one of the toughest challenges about being homeless was her mother being deaf, which she said was tough for her to take care of the family and herself. She didn't always know sign language.

"Sign language was a big part of my life because my mom was deaf before she had me. She didn't know sign language, so it was tough to communicate with her, so when I turned six we all started learning sign language," Morales said.

Morales' mother is very important to her. The teen said her mother's strength helps motivate her.

"She became an orphan at age 6, and then she had to grow up as an orphan. Then she lost her hearing, then she became a single mother," Morales said.

Role model:

While Morales said her mother is her role model, the teen, known as Yo-Yo by her friends, acts as a role model for her classmates.

"I consider her a quiet leader in the classroom. Students are watching her, because she is always attentive, always does her best in anything she does in the classroom," said Melissa Ciaravino, Morales' teacher.

Yohandra's perseverance and ambition helps motivate the kids in her class.

"Her drives and her efforts really rubs off on the rest of the class. That's what I mean. The dynamic she brings, without her realizing she is influencing her peers," Ciaravino said.

Teaching:

Morales thrives inside the classroom with AP classes, but also steps outside to help out local elementary school children.

"We go off campus to the elementary school, I work with the second-grade class and the fourth-grade class. I really like it, because it gave me experience working with kids and behind the scenes to be a teacher," Morales said.

Her goal is to become a teacher, and her dream is to become a principal.

"I just always loved working with kids. I really care about people. I like to push them and see them do good," Morales said.

Morales said she wants to help with sign language programs to help those with disabilities.

UTSA:

Morales is set to attend UTSA in the fall.

But it wasn't easy to pay for classes. In February, she applied for about 40 scholarships, and has already been accepted into five programs, as well as getting scholarship money from the school.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.