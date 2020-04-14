Doctors Have a Hospital Ceremony on What Would've Been Their Wedding Day: PICS

Two doctors improvised after their wedding was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shelun Tsai and Michael Sun, OB/GYN and psychiatry residents respectively, were due to tie the knot earlier this month, but with the health crisis, were forced to postpone their big day.

In pics shared by Duke's OB/GYN Twitter account, Tsai and Sun are seen holding a touching ceremony within the hospital. The happy couple wore masks and fashioned a veil, bouquet, and "Just Married" transport out of hospital supplies while their co-workers looked on and their friends and family watched via Zoom.

According to the Twitter account, the couple will legally tie the knot in the future.

Slight edit- the happy couple is from NY - not where the wedding was to take place. So happy this all worked out. Congrats!!!! — Duke OB/GYN (@dukeobgyn) April 11, 2020

In an interview with Good Morning America, Tsai shared that she and Sun, who got engaged in 2016, planned to wed in North Carolina on Saturday.

"They knew I’d postponed my wedding but people didn’t realize it was that day until I was there [at work] and I said it was supposed to be April 11," Tsai said of her colleagues. "It started out small, that they wanted to make me a wedding dress, then it was a veil, then flowers and then it became everyone chipping in and jumping onboard."

"They literally started at 8 a.m. and in between patient care they’d get bits of stuff done and then had the ceremony at 3 p.m.," she added.

Tsai's colleagues even arranged a makeshift bridal suite for her, as well as a "first look" moment with her groom-to-be.

A nurse from the Labor and Delivery unit "officiated" the approximately 15-minute ceremony at Duke Birthing Center, which was attended by nearly 12 of the couple's family and friends via Zoom.

"It was absolutely amazing," Tsai said of her commemorative ceremony. "Every day I feel like we take care of our patients and we’re always so thoughtful and love what we do and to see that [my colleagues] also care so much about us and the things that mean so much to us. It was really touching."

"They’re really my work family and we really try to take care of each other," she added.

The couple now plans to wed in October, Tsai told GMA.

