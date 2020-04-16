Anna Kendrick Befriends a Fun-Loving, Feminist Sex Doll in 'Dummy' Trailer

Wow, there's room for everybody on Quibi!

The trailer for Anna Kendrick's upcoming quick bite project might just be the strangest thing you see all day -- if not the most baffling thing you've seen all quar. In Dummy, she plays an aspiring writer who discovers her boyfriend's sex doll, befriends said sex doll and, together, sets out on a road trip???

"A fun-loving sex doll and her human friend taking on the world together," the aforementioned sex doll says in the trailer. "I mean, that would make an amazing story!"

The sex doll in question is played by Search Party's Meredith Hagner by way of motion capture and some sort of Snapchat face filter, while Dummy itself is inspired by creator Cody Heller's life with fiancé Dan Harmon.

Kendrick recently shared a screenshot of her family's group thread during the Trolls World Tour watch party. Do you... uh, think the Kendricks will be binge-watching Dummy together next?

Dummy is streaming on Quibi starting April 20.

