2020 Oscar Nominations: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and More of the Biggest Snubs and Surprises

Somewhere, Jennifer Lopez and Nai Nai are sh*t talking the Academy.

The 2020 Oscar nominations arrived on Monday morning, and while there was plenty to celebrate -- the BongHive is eating good with Parasite's record six nominations -- there were more omissions this year than ever that had us scratching our heads or screaming into the void. Below, ET's resident Oscars pundit breaks down this year's biggest snubs and surprises, from the unforgiveable lack of nominations showered upon Hustlers and The Farewell to Little Women's not-so-little haul. (Aside from, y'know, a nomination for its female director.)

SNUB: Jennifer Lopez got hustled out of Best Supporting Actress. Academy members better watch their wallets, because we're out for revenge. Despite earning nominations at all the prerequisite awards shows, Lopez and her performance in Hustlers (which should've won the Oscar, in our humble opinion) were passed over in Actress in a Supporting Role, making room for -- surprise! -- Richard Jewell's Kathy Bates to squeeze in.

SURPRISE: Ford v Ferrari revs into the Best Picture race. We've known who eight of the nominees would be, we were just waiting to see who the ninth and tenth slots would go to -- should the Academy opt for 10 Best Picture nominees. Would it be The Farewell? Knives Out? Uncut Gems? In the end, they chose nine and the ninth is Ford v Ferrari, which missed on an acting nomination for Christian Bale but did pick up three technical nods for Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

SNUB: Frozen II iced out of Best Animated Feature. Despite the original Frozen winning the Oscar in 2014, despite the sequel becoming the highest-grossing animated film ever, despite Olaf still being the best, Frozen 2 was shut out from Best Animated Feature. (Netflix's Klaus made it in instead.) Elsa and Anna didn't walk away completely empty-handed, earning an Original Song nod for "Into the Unknown." This is probably good news for Toy Story 4, who now needn't worry about splitting Disney/Pixar votes.

SNUB: Beyoncé is still not an Oscar nominee. Our long national nightmare continues, as the Academy's music branch has once again snubbed the queen in Best Original Song, this time for The Lion King's "Spirit." (She was previously left off the 2007 nomination for Dreamgirls' "Listen.") Instead, they opted for Diane Warren ("I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough) and Randy Newman ("I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," from Toy Story 4). Worse news: This means we won't get a Beyoncé performance at the Oscars.

More to come...

This year's winners will be announced when the 92nd Annual Academy Awards airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

