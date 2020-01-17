Norma Michaels, Star of ‘King of Queens’ and ‘Modern Family,’ Dead at 95

Norma Michaels, an actress who starred in TV series King of Queens and Modern Family, has died. She was 95.

The beloved actress died peacefully on Saturday morning in her home in Palm Springs, California, according to her obituary published in Desert Sun.

Michaels, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, had her breakthrough in 1964 with The Jack Benny Program. She briefly put her acting career on hold to pursue a successful career as a therapist, but returned to acting in 1987 by guest-starring as Mrs. Belker on the TV series Highway to Heaven.

Michaels was most recognized for portrayal Josephine on King of Queens, and Helen on Modern Family. Other credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Lizzie McGuire, 2 Broke Girls, Everybody Loves Raymond, Days of Our Lives, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Easy A.

Michaels is survived by her longtime manager and friend, Jasper Cole, his husband, Dennis Turrone, and several cousins.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gladys Bourdain, Mother of Late Anthony Bourdain, Dead at 85

Stan Kirsch, 'Highlander' TV Star, Dead at 51

Harry Hains, ‘American Horror Story’ Actor, Dead at 27