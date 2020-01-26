Shaquille O’Neal Mourns Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death: ‘I’m Sick Right Now’

Shaquille O'Neal is mourning Kobe Bryant following his death.

Shortly after ET confirmed that Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, O'Neal took to Instagram to remember his late friend and teammate.

The duo played together on the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2004. They won three consecutive NBA Championships (2000, 2001, 2002) and made an NBA Finals appearance in 2004.

"There [are] no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie," O'Neal captioned a series of photos of him and Bryant. "I love you brother and you will be missed."

"My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board," he added. "IM SICK RIGHT NOW!"

Bryant was 41 years old. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on board as well and died in the accident, TMZ reports.

Kobe is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

