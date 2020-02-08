Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music From Upcoming 'Marry Me' Movie With Maluma

Jennifer Lopez is not stopping anytime soon!

After rocking the Super Bowl halftime show last week, the entertainer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to dish on her upcoming movie, Marry Me, co-starring Maluma and Owen Wilson -- as well as tease new music that she has in the works.

"They're just putting the first cut together, and I did an album with this movie," J.Lo revealed on Friday's episode. "So there's a whole -- all new songs and all new music with it. So it's exciting...I think I have like six or eight songs and Maluma does two or three."

When asked if there is a tour that would go along with this album, Lopez replied, "Maybe? The Marry Me Tour? You know what? I could do that," she said, before adding, "But not this year. Not this year."

Marry Me follows Lopez, a pop star, who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance (played by Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously picks a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead. Lopez also revealed during her appearance that Jimmy Fallon has a cameo in the rom-com, playing himself in a scene.

Fallon also recalled a moment when Lopez told him that she couldn't stop crying during rehearsals when she was performing a beautiful duet with the Colombian singer.

"Yeah, I love this song," Lopez replied. "He and I did a duet that we do up-tempo, and in the movie we do it as a ballad, and it's a great song. I can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Maluma had told ET in October that he was having an "amazing" time filming Marry Me in New York. "It's been an amazing month, actually. I've been here in New York for two or three weeks shooting the movie with Jennifer," he said. "It's been such an amazing experience also working, doing music. I mean we never stop."

Elsewhere in Lopez's Tonight Show appearance, she and Fallon broke down her fantastic Super Bowl halftime show, which she co-headlined with Shakira. Among her best moments were her epic entrance on top of a mini Empire State building, her hanging up-side down while salsa dancing, singing with her daughter, Emme, and her spectacular slide.

"I did do the slide. Which Benny hates. My manager, Benny, he's like, 'Do you have to do the slide?'" she said while laughing, "It was my favorite. It's my favorite to do."

Relive J.Lo's mega-halftime show in the video below.

