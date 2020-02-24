Ben Affleck Thinks Ex Jennifer Lopez Deserved an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers'

Ben Affleck's admiration don't cost a thing! The 47-year-old actor is still supporting his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, all these years later. The Way Back star appeared in a New York Times profile last week, and Brooks Barnes, the journalist who interviewed him, later tweeted some tidbits that didn't make it in the piece.

Barnes noted that Affleck raved about Lopez during the interview.

"She should have been nominated. She's the real thing," he said of Lopez's Oscars snub for her role in Hustlers. "I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's f**king baller."

Affleck and Lopez were engaged from 2002 to 2004, coining the couple's name "Bennifer" during their time together.

Other sections of the interview which didn't make it into the final article included Affleck's comments about Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife and the mother of his three children. The couple finalized their divorce in 2018.

"The first and main thing that I have to say to Jennifer Garner in public or in private is thank you. I want to be really clear about how much I respect her and how much I value the fact that she works with me in co-parenting," Affleck said.

Affleck recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about what he's looking for in his next relationship.

"I don't know, trust? And care, and mutual respect, and all the sort of usual stuff," Affleck told ET. "But I think that's a big part of what makes life satisfying and interesting... It sort of happens when it happens, though. It's not the thing you can force."

For more on ET's exclusive interview with Affleck, watch the clip below:

