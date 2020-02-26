Kim Kardashian Gets Surprised by a Sweet Note From Her Kids in Her Meeting

Kim Kardashian West is a busy woman, but her four kids still are able to make their mom feel special. The 39-year-old reality star shared a sweet photo of her notepad with a large handwritten note at the top that reads, "I love you mom."

Kim commented on the sweet note, writing, "I love how my kids leave me notes for my meetings."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

Kim and Kanye West are parents to North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months. Earlier this month, Kim and her eldest daughter shared a TikTok video with her more than 160 million followers.

"North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts," Kim shared with ET at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this month. "She's not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks."

For more from Kim's exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Poses With Her Idol Cher in '60s Inspired Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Enjoy a Day Full of KFC and PDA in Paris

Kim Kardashian Dances in TikTok Video With North West