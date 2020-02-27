'The Bachelor': Meet the Cast of the New Spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart'

We still haven't wrapped up Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, but it's time to look ahead to the franchise's next series.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres in April, centering on 23 men and women as they search for love and a music career. The new series released its cast of contestants on Thursday, 10 days after premiering a dramatic new promo teasing powerful duets, passionate connections and a lot of tears.

While there's no Jed Wyatt, one of the male contestants is entering Listen to Your Heart with a little reality show experience. Former American Idol contestant Trevor Holmes is part of the new series' cast -- get to know the men and women below.

It's EVERYTHING you love about The Bachelor. And Chris Harrison knows all. Meet the men and women of The Bachelor Presents: #ListentoYourHeart! pic.twitter.com/45CE5147Vb — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) February 27, 2020

THE WOMEN

Bekah, 25, musical theater, Washington, D.C.

ABC

Bri, 28, pop, Provo, Utah

ABC

Cheyenne, 23, R&B, Lawndale, CA

ABC

Jamie, 21, country, Nashville, TN

ABC

Julia, 27, pop, Wayne, PA

ABC



Mariana, 23, R&B and pop, Dallas, Texas

ABC

Mel, 27, indie rock, Brooklyn, NY

ABC



Natascha, 33, pop, Los Angeles, CA

ABC

Ruby, 25, indie pop, Austin, Texas

ABC

Rudi, 24, R&B and pop, Los Angeles, CA

ABC

Savannah, 25, acoustic pop, Nashville, TN

ABC





THE MEN



Brandon, 34, American folk pop, Nashville, TN

ABC

Chris, 30, soul, Los Angeles, CA

ABC



Danny, 26, singer-songwriter, Sherman Oaks, CA

ABC



Gabe, 28, soul/folk, Houston, Texas

ABC



Jack, 38, country, Dallas, Texas

ABC



Josh, 31, country and pop, Nashville, TN

ABC



Matt, 32, neo soul, Encino, CA

ABC



Michael Todd, 31, singer-songwriter, Atwater, CA

ABC

Russell, 26, American folk, New York, NY

ABC



Ryan, 28, jazz, funk, pop and R&B, Dearborn Heights, MI

ABC

Sheridan, 27, R&B soul pop, Austin, Texas

ABC

Trevor, 29, country pop, Encino, CA

ABC

Chris Harrison and Bachelor executive producer Martin Hilton opened up to ET last month about musicians' not-so-rosy reputation in the franchise.

"We aim to change that," Harrison said. "Maybe or maybe not. Maybe it proves that musicians are cheaters."



"That is definitely a concern I have," Hilton expressed of musicians' track record. "Who knows? It might lead to more drama."



"We're going to explore this, but what I know, myself also being a musician, is that when you are singing with somebody or making music with somebody, there is a connection that is undeniable that you feel and that's another way of really looking at the nature of relationships and the nature of falling in love, and what that kind of unspoken bond can be," he shared. "So, I'm pretty excited about this show. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Alum Luke Parker Says He's 'Proud' of Madison After Fantasy Suite Ultimatum

'Bachelor' Peter Weber on Theory He Ends Up With His Producer

Chris Harrison Explains 'The Bachelor's Latest Spinoff for Senior Citizens (Exclusive)