'90 Day Fiance' Star Alex Brovarnik Saves Drowning Man in the Bahamas: Watch

90 Day Fiance's Alex Brovarnik is a real-life hero.

On Sunday, Alex's wife, fellow 90 Day Fiance star Loren, shared video on Instagram of Alex rescuing what appears to be an intoxicated man from drowning in the Bahamas. Alex keeps the man's head above water since he can't keep himself upright, and eventually lays him down on the sand and checks his breathing. In the video, another man filming criticizes the passed out man's friends for not helping him.

"And his friends are just watching this sh*t," he says. "Look at him, he's knocked out. ...Thank you, Alex!"

Loren, who's currently pregnant with the couple's first child together, said she couldn't be prouder of her husband and also criticized the people the man was with for not helping him.

"My husband was watching a guy who was beyond intoxicated, who was with his 'friends' who just stood there and watched!" she wrote about the video. "The man went into the water and about drowned! As you can see, Alex is dragging out his unconscious body while his 'friends' did nothing!"

"We are meant to be in a place in time for a reason!" she continued. "Alex and his friend, Sean, were meant to be at this beach at this exact time because if not, who knows what could have happened! My husband saved a man's life today! And I couldn’t be more proud, yet not surprised at the same time! Meanwhile, you can see this guys' 'friends' standing there and then walking away! NOT ONE OF THEM went in the ambulance with him either! It goes to show you may think your friends are your friends, but God forbid something bad happens, would then help you or just stand there and watch you fall?! Always trust your instinct! Please share this for awareness and KNOW YOUR LIMITS!"

Alex also Instagrammed the video and noted, "I am glad I was able to be at the right place at the right time today to pull this kid out of the water before it [was] too late."

The 90 Day Fiance couple first starred in season 3 of the hit TLC reality series, which documented Alex coming to the United States to be with Loren after they met in Israel. The two are one of the success stories of the franchise, and they celebrated four years of marriage in September. The fan favorites have continued to make appearances in the series, currently commentating on other couples' stories on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

