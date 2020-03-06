Luke Bryan playing at San Antonio’s Alamodome this fall

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio country fans will be shouting “Play It Again” when Luke Bryan visits in the fall.

The country star on Friday announced his “Proud To Be Right Here” tour, which includes a stop at the Alamodome on Oct. 3.

Morgan Wallen, who just played the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, is the supporting act.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 13 at livenation.com and the Alamodome box office.

Bryan is known for his hits “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” “Crash My Party” and “Kick the Dust Up.”