HBO Shows and Movies Available Without Subscription During Coronavirus Social Distancing
HBO is encouraging social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic -- and giving you something to watch while you pass the time indoors.
Starting on Friday, April 3, the premium cable service is making some of its most iconic series, along with a catalogue of documentaries and Warner Bros. films, available on their streaming services, HBO GO and HBO NOW, without a subscription for the first time ever.
Viewers will be able to access every season of The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, Veep, and more HBO favorites, as well as films like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Crazy Stupid Love, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and more.
"To provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation, HBO is making almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO–without a subscription–starting this Friday, April 3," WarnerMedia said in their announcement. "Viewers can join the conversation and participate in interactive stunts throughout this offering by following @HBO on Twitter and Instagram and sharing the hashtag #StayHomeBoxOffice."
See the complete list of series and movies available below:
Full Television Series:
Ballers (5 seasons)
Barry (2 seasons)
Silicon Valley (6 seasons)
Six Feet Under (5 seasons)
The Sopranos (7 seasons)
Succession (2 seasons)
True Blood (7 seasons)
Veep (7 seasons)
The Wire (5 seasons)
Docuseries and Documentaries:
The Apollo
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
McMillion$
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
United Skates
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
Warner Bros. Films:
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Blinded by the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Empire of the Sun
Forget Paris
Happy Feet Two
Isn't It Romantic?
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Midnight Special
My Dog Skip
Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
Pan
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Red Riding Hood
Smallfoot
Storks
Sucker Punch
Unknown
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.