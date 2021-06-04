Drake Bell, of ‘Drake and Josh,’ charged with multiple crimes against a child, court records show

NEW YORK CITY, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Drake Bell attends the The 3rd Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show Benefitting The Prostate Cancer Foundation at Pier 59 Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City, NY. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Blue Jacket)

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – Jared Drake Bell, otherwise known as Drake from Nickelodeon’s hit show “Drake and Josh,” is charged with multiple crimes against a child, according to court documents.

Bell, 34, was charged Thursday in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, court records show.

He was arrested by Cleveland Police, but later pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court documents. Bell later bonded out for $2,500 and he agreed to have no contact with his alleged victim, records show.

According to a report from Variety, Bell engaged in an appropriate chat with a minor that was at times “sexual in nature.”

The incident happened Dec. 1, 2017; however, Bell wasn’t indicted until late last month, according to court documents.

Bell is due back in court on June 23 for a pre-trial hearing.

