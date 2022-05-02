Latin superstar Ozuna bringing Ozutochi tour to San Antonio

FILE - Ozuna performs at the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Puerto Rico rapper and singer Ozuna is bringing his Ozutochi tour to San Antonio.

The AT&T Center on Monday announced that Ozuna is scheduled to perform at the venue on Oct. 21.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, May 6, but the presale will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4. Use the code “MUSICA” to access the presale.

Tickets will be available at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Ozuna will also hit up Laredo on Oct. 20, Hidalgo on Oct. 23 and Austin on Oct. 27.

The tour was announced amid a year of new releases. This year, he’s released “Santo” with Christina Aguilera, “Deprimida” and “G-Wagon.”

“The Ozutochi World Tour promises to be a unique experience that fans should not miss,” the AT&T Center said in a news release.

