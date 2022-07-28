‘Somos súperhéroes!’: Hispanic community overjoyed for cultural representation in ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Lupita Nyong'o, from left, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta attend a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser was released and the Hispanic community has taken to the internet to share their excitement for the cultural representation.

On July 23, the teaser brought fan favorites back to the screen and introduced new characters, including Namor and Namora.

Played by Mexican actors Tenoch Huerta and Mabel Cadena, the movie showcased traditional Mayan and Aztec cultures derived from Mexico and Central America.

Soon after the release, fans took to the internet and shared their excitement, celebrating both actors making the big screen.

Twitter user @AlejandroRuizVO received thousands of likes when speaking about his appreciation for Huerta being given the role of Namor.

As a Mexican-American actor with darker skin and a child of indigenous parents, I’ve felt firsthand the colorism inflicted on Latin-Americans in entertainment. As such, I can’t describe the joy of recognizing the gorgeous, talented @TenochHuerta in the #WakandaForever trailer. 👑 pic.twitter.com/leAkAoCTK3 — Alejandro Ruiz (@AlejandroRuizVO) July 24, 2022

Huerta was not the only one to be noticed for his representation. Twitter user @TaniaTagle stated in Spanish, “Listen, yes Tenoch Huerta. But also... Mabel Cadena, goddess. I love her.”

Ad

Huerta and Cadena shared their appreciation in interviews and panels.

Huerta expressed his gratitude for inclusion in the Comic Con 2022 - Marvel Studios Panel.

“Thank you to everybody, all my country folk, all the Latin Americans. You crossed the river, and you left everything you loved behind. Thanks to that, I am here. Thank you,” Huerta said in Spanish.

In an interview with Univision, Cadena could barely control her excitement, stating, “Lo puedes creer!? Somos súperhéroes!,” translating to “can you believe it? We are superheroes!”

In the panel, Cadena still could not believe she was cast as Namora.

“I still can’t believe I’m part of this. I’m really excited to be here. Viva Mexico!,” said Cadena.