Jazz’SAlive to mark 40th anniversary with permanent move to Civic Park at Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – Jazz’SAlive, the City of San Antonio’s official jazz festival, has a new home.

The two-day musical extravaganza will move to Civic Park, the highly anticipated green space at Hemisfair, to mark its 40th anniversary on Sept. 29 and 30. The festival had been held at Travis Park since 1984.

“Showcasing the momentum and legacy of Jazz’SAlive, in tandem with the opening of San Antonio’s premier urban park, offers new and exciting opportunities to collaborate, connect, and play,” said Libby Day, director of communications for the San Antonio Parks Foundation, which founded the festival in 1981.

Jazz’SAlive, one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, will be the first anchor event held at Civic Park.

“We are thrilled to host Jazz’SAlive as the inaugural event at Civic Park,” Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar said. “Partnering with the San Antonio Parks Foundation for one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country is a natural fit for the opening of ‘One of the World’s Great Public Places’ as we welcome the whole country in celebrating this momentous occasion.”

The event will be held from 4:30-11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. More than 15,000 people are expected to attend.

Jazz’SAlive poster. Courtesy: San Antonio Parks Foundation. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The main stage will feature an outstanding lineup of national, regional, and local jazz talent, including Memphis based smooth jazz saxophonist and 12-time Grammy Award nominee, Kirk Whalum; blues guitarist and songwriter, Jackie Venson; New Orleans treasure, Big Sam’s Funky Nation; Japanese pianist, Yuko Mabuchi; the Aaron Prado Sextet featuring Azul Barrientos, United States Air Force Band of the West’s Dimensions In Blue Jazz Ensemble featuring Gerald French & The Original Tuxedo Band; San Antonio based Cuban trumpet player, Haile Uriarte & Havana Soul; experimental jazz fusion group, Jamail; and the St. Mary’s University Jazz Band directed by educator and contemporary jazz artist, Dr. Adrian Ruiz.

The Heritage Stage features the Dirty River Jazz Band led by drummer, vocalist, and arranger, Chris Alvarado. A mainstay in San Antonio’s jazz community, no revelry is complete without a Dirty River performance. The San Antonio Parks Foundation takes pride in highlighting San Antonio’s wealth of talent, old and new. For those with a keen ear for blossoming new music, euphonia delves into original tunes with elements of jazz and prog genres. The Jazz Protagonists led by Barry Brake will hold down the Heritage Stage on Friday evening with Anthony Thomas Martinez & The Jazz Standard opening the Heritage Stage earlier in the day.

While the event is free, fans who want to upgrade their viewing experience and leave the lawn chairs at home can take advantage of premium “Patron Seats” at the main stage Each $60 ticket includes one priority seat per day at the main stage with access to a cash bar and cocktail service.

A VIP experience includes private seating for eight guests, complimentary food and beverage curated by Silo Elevated Cuisine on Friday, and “NOLA In The Park” from the team of Chefs Peter and Susan Sypesteyn on Saturday. Along with the private table seating and delectable culinary experience, VIP guests will enjoy access to air-conditioned restrooms and private, invite-only Friday evening after party. The VIP Experience is open to fans who are 21 years of age or older and is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, with food service taking place from 6-9 p.m. The VIP Experience table for eight is $1,500 per table, per day.

There will also be a complimentary WiFi lounge during the event.