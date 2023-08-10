‘Stranger Things’ actor and more Hollywood stars will be in San Antonio this fall for Big Texas Comicon

From left to right -- David Harbour (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic); Shannen Doherty (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic); Carl Weathers (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

SAN ANTONIO – Hollywood stars from hit movies and television shows like “Stranger Things,” “Terrifier,” “The Mandalorian” and “90210″ are coming to San Antonio this fall for the Big Texas Comicon.

The Big Texas Comicon is set for Oct. 6-8 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

On Wednesday, promoters announced the headliner for the event: David Harbour, who stars in “Stranger Things,” “Hellboy” and “Gran Turismo.”

Previously announced guests include Shannen Doherty of “90210,″ Brent Spiner of “Star Trek,” Lou Diamond Phillips of “La Bamba,” Damian Chapa of “Blood In Blood Out,” Carl Weathers of “The Mandalorian” and Holly Marie Combs of “Charmed.”

Not all guests will be at the event for all three days. To see a schedule, click here.

During the event, fans can shop from local vendors and buy autographs and photo opportunities with guests.

General admission for adults is $26 for Friday, Oct. 6; $36 for Saturday, Oct. 7; and $31 for Sunday, Oct. 8, and tickets for kids 3-12 are $6 each day.

Three-day passes are $11 for kids 3-12 and $61 for adults, and VIP packages are avalable. Photo sessions start at $50.

There will also be three comic creators — Clay Mann, Cary Nord and Sam De La Rosa — on-site for all three days.

For tickets and more information, click here.