CMT Music Awards returning to Austin for 2024

Hosts Kelsea Ballerini, left, and Kane Brown speak at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN – Downtown Austin will host country music stars and other celebrities next spring when the CMT Music Awards rolls into town.

The Moody Center announced Thursday that it will once again hold the CMT Music Awards live on April 7, 2024.

The hosts have yet to be announced, and details on tickets will be released at a later time.

This will mark the second time that the shiny, new Moody Center hosts the fan-voted awards, typically held in Nashville.

In a news release, Executive Producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram said they “couldn’t be more excited” to bring the show back to Central Texas.

“From the electrifying, sold-out Moody Center crowd to fans packing the streets for our outdoor Congress stage and Bevo himself walking the Red Carpet, our Texas-sized welcome proved to be one of our biggest and most unforgettable shows yet,” they said in the release. “We’re thankful to our incredible partners at Moody and the City of Austin and thrilled to bring CMT’s signature blend of world premieres, genre-blending surprises, and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations back this April!”

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini hosted the show in 2023.

Here are some highlights from the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin:

(L-R) Cody Johnson, Billy Gibbons, LeAnn Rimes, and Wynonna Judd perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

(L-R) Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

(L-R) Slash, Billy Gibbons, LeAnn Rimes, Paul Rodgers, Wynonna Judd, Warren Haynes, Cody Johnson and Chuck Leavell attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

(L-R) Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 John Shearer)

(L-R) Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown, winners of Video of the Year award for “Thank God,” pose in the Winner's Circle during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Getty Images)

Blake Shelton performs onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

(L-R) Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy of Midland, Travis Kelce and Mark Wystrach of Midland attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 John Shearer)

Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

(L-R) Charles Esten and Cody Johnson attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

Chelsea Cai Dowlearn and Randy Rogers attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Getty Images)

Slash performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

(L-R) Jon Pardi and Parker McCollum attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

Carrie Underwood speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

(L-R) Morgan Wade, Alanis Morissette, and Ingrid Andress perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Moroney attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

Ashley McBryde (c) attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

Gary Clark Jr. performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

In this image released April 02, (L-R) Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart perform on the RAM Stage at the CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Getty Images)

(L-R) Noah Schnapp, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Jeff Kravitz)

Nytere Boykin, Kylan Boykin, Alona Boykin, and Anale Boykin of The Boykinz attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Getty Images)

(L-R) Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown, winners of Video of the Year award for “Thank God,” pose in the Winner's Circle during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Getty Images)

Darius Rucker speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Getty Images)

(L-R) Paul Rodgers, Slash, Cody Johnson, Billy Gibbons, LeAnn Rimes, and Wynonna Judd perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

Slash, left, and Billy Gibbons perform during a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Lainey Wilson accepts the award for female video of the year for "Heart Like a Truck" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Invision)