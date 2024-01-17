19º
Miss America 2024 is first active duty servicemember to win the crown

Madison Marsh is an active-duty Air Force officer

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

The newly crowned Miss America has made history.

Madison Marsh is the pageant’s first active-duty servicemember to win the title, according to a USA Today report.

Miss Colorado was crowned Miss America on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida.

Marsh is the competition’s first active-duty U.S. Air Force officer. She graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2023 with a degree in physics and is a graduate student at the Harvard Kennedy School, the report said.

Marsh founded the Whitney Marsh Foundation with family members following her mother’s death in 2018 from pancreatic cancer. According to her to her official bio, she has raised over $250,000 for pancreatic cancer research.

Marsh’s winnings at the pageant include a $60,000 tuition scholarship.

