Selena-inspired beer discontinued after businesses were served with cease-and-desist letter

In 2023, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., sued a cruise company for using the Tejano music legend’s image and likeness with the family’s permission.

LOS ANGELES – A beer created to honor the legend of Selena Quintanilla did not last long.

According to LAist, the Los Angeles, California-area owners of a brewery called Brejeria and a Chicano lifestyle boutique teamed up to release a Selena-themed beer called “Tomo La Flor.”

Recommended Videos

Untappd / yacumama (Untappd / yacumama)

The limited-edition beer was named after one of Selena’s well-known hits, “Como La Flor.” The beverage was described as a hibiscus pale ale with a hint of guava.

Before a second batch was made, the businesses were served with a cease-and-desist letter from Selena’s estate, KNUE 101.5 reported.

“We just wanted to honor Selena,” Agustin Ruelas, co-owner of Brewjeria, told NewsBytes.

This is not the first time members of Selena’s estate sued a business for using her image or likeness.

In 2023, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., sued a cruise company for using the Tejano music legend’s image and likeness without the family’s permission.