San Antonio kicks off Fiesta 2019 in style

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of people helped kick off Fiesta 2019 by attending events such as Oyster Bake and Taste of New Orleans.

The Friday night events were filled with fun, music and most importantly: food.

In its 103rd year, many helped continue the Oyster Bake tradition at St. Mary's University. Those in attendance enjoyed live music, iconic food such as chicken on a stick, and of course, over 100,000 oysters at their disposal.

The funds of Oyster Bake help with scholarships, students and the alumni association.

Across town at the Sunken Garden Theater, attendees were able to experience food from New Orleans in a festive atmosphere.

For those who may have missed Friday's events, not to worry because the party continues through the weekend.

Oyster Bake will also be held on Saturday, while Taste of New Orleans is set for Saturday and Sunday.

For more info, click here for the Fiesta User Guide 2019.

